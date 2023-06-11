(KRON) — One teenager died and several other people were injured in a shooting at a house party overnight on Sunday, the Antioch Police Department confirmed.

Just before 1 a.m. several 911 calls reported a shooting at a residence on Sunset Lane. When officers arrived on scene, they found several victims and a large crowd. Witnesses at the scene told police that a birthday party was being held for a 19-year-old at a residence on the street.

Witnesses said that shots were fired after several uninvited guests arrived at the party. Because the gathering was large, the gunshots created a panic and partygoers dispersed around the neighborhood. Some victims drove themselves to local hospitals after the shooting.

KRON On is streaming now

Police determined a total of seven people were shot. An 18-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital where she died. One 18-year-old man, two 19-year-old women, and one 19-year-old man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Two 20-year-old women also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

The suspect or suspects in the shooting fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived. Police have not made contact with any suspected shooters. This is an active investigation, and detectives are interviewing witnesses to identify any persons of interest. Those with more information are asked to contact Detectives Gragg or Duffy at rgragg@antiochca.gov or aduffy@antiochca.gov.

This is the most recent in a string mass shooting reported across the Bay Area over the past three days. Nine people were shot in the Mission District on Friday night. Three people were injured in a shooting outside of a San Francisco nightclub on Saturday.