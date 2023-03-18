ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead and two are critically injured following a traffic collision Friday night, according to the Antioch Police Department.

At 10:18 p.m., a call was reported to APD of a traffic collision at Lone Tree Way and State Route 4. Officers arrived on scene and located two vehicles who had been involved in the collision in the eastbound SR-4 off and on ramps and Lone Tree Way, police said.

Officers located one deceased male in one of the vehicles. Two of the passengers in that vehicle were transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Preliminary information revealed one of the vehicles was traveling south on Lone Tree Way and collided with the other vehicle that was exiting eastbound SR-4 and turning north on Lone Tree Way. All occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured and remained on scene, APD said.

The fatal collision is still under investigation by APD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Egan at (925)-204-1587.