SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at about 1:54 a.m. for a reported collision. An SCPD investigation revealed that a car was going southbound on Lawrence Expressway and drifted to the right while approaching Poinciana Drive, hitting a traffic island and a pole. The crash involved just one vehicle.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

A 41-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old male passenger and the 36-year-old male driver were hospitalized with “major injuries,” police said.

A criminal complaint was filed to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for driving under the influence with injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SCPD at 408-615-4764.