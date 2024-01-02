(KRON) – One person died and two people were injured after a single-vehicle accident involved in a rollover on Monday.

San Francisco police officers responded to the area of Junipero Serra Boulevard and Palmetto Avenue for the report of a single-vehicle accident at 8:26 p.m. on Jan. 1. The vehicle was reported to have been involved in a rollover.

Upon arrival, officers located one of the victims lying on the ground and two other victims suffering from injuries sustained from the accident.

According to police, officers rendered aid to the victims. However, the victim who was lying on the ground succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Paramedics were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.