PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after being struck by a Caltrain train in Palo Alto Saturday afternoon, agency officials sent an email to KRON4. A unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed around 4:47 p.m. near West Meadow Drive.

As of 5 p.m., trains in the area are currently stopped, officials said. Emergency personnel are on the scene.

The incident marks Caltrain’s sixth fatality of the year. Approximately 200 passengers were on the train going northbound, and no onboard injuries were reported.

Palo Alto police tweeted the grade crossing at West Meadow Drive is closed due to the incident. They advise the public to take alternate routes.

No other details were released regarding the circumstances of the incident.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more.