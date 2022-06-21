SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting late Sunday at the intersection of Francisco and Scott streets in San Francisco’s Marina neighborhood.

(This is the intersection is when Francisco becomes Alhambra.)

San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani announced the killing via Twitter, saying it happened around 10:30 p.m. Vaswani asked anyone who saw the shooting or has video, or who can provide additional info, to call at 220-402-890.

District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who represents the neighborhood on the city’s board of supervisors, stated yesterday via Twitter that “last night there was a fatal shooting in the Marina. Gun violence has risen in San Francisco and we must do everything we can to stop this senseless violence. @SFPD is working hard to apprehend the individual who perpetrated this murder and we will work together to make sure this person is held accountable for taking someone’s life.”

She then shared a link to an anonymous tip line.