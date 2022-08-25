SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard.

The victim may have suffered a head injury, the email said. The victim reported to campus police they were involved in a physical altercation.

However, it is unknown how the injury happened. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

San Francisco State University Police Department officers arrived at the scene, but the suspect had already ran away across Font Boulevard. After conducting a search of the area, SFSU police officers were not able to find the suspect.

The suspect is described to be a 30-year-old adult, 6-foot-5 with a heavy build, short black hair, a beard with a mustache and wearing a black t-shirt, officials said. No arrests were made, according to the email sent out Wednesday.

The announcement of the incident was only sent out via email to the SFSU community. As of Thursday, SF State police’s Twitter and Facebook pages did not post anything regarding the incident.