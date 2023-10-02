(KRON) — One person has been taken to a hospital after the report of a stabbing outside the Concord BART station on Monday, BART police said.

“Police are reviewing surveillance footage to confirm what happened,” BART PD said.

BART police said they received reports of a stabbing in front of the station, and trains did not stop at the Concord station for about 10 minutes due to the incident. Service is no longer impacted.

The victim who was hospitalized is male, police confirmed. His condition is unknown.

Officers took one person into custody in connection with the incident.