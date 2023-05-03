(KRON) — A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after being shot by an officer with the Oakland Housing Authority Police Department, according to OHAPD. Officers responded to an emergency call for service at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1700 block of 85th Avenue.

While at the scene, two officers returned fire and an adult male was struck, police said. The man reportedly remained conscious and was transported to a nearby hospital. A weapon was also recovered at the scene.

Police say an ongoing and active investigation of the incident is in its initial stages. The Oakland Police Department is leading the criminal investigation and the OHAPD is leading the administrative investigation, according to the housing authority.

KRON4 also reached out to Oakland PD but were told the matter was an Oakland Housing Authority incident.