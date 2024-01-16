(KRON) — One person is in critical condition after an explosion at a home in Fremont Tuesday morning, the Fremont Police Department said. Police believe there was a drug lab inside the home.

The explosion happened at about 9:30 a.m. on the 37000 block of Waverly Terrace. Occupants had evacuated just before first responders arrived, police said.

Several other apartment units were evacuated as police investigated the cause of the explosion. Police later discovered the possible drug lab.

The person who was injured later checked themself into a hospital and is listed as being in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing. The police and fire departments are expected to remain at the scene on Tuesday to clean up.