SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. Police found the victim just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and McMinn Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

About 20 minutes after police responded to the shooting, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy located a man that fit a description of the suspect near Gloria Drive and West Avenue. The man was taken into custody.

Police closed the intersection of Sunset Avenue and McMinn Avenue for several hours after the incident. Because SRPD’s investigation is ongoing, police did not identify either the victim or the suspect in the shooting.