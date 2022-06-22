SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is in critical condition after being injured in a San Francisco fire on Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The fire was reported at 1342 Florida Street.

The victim was rescued from the building and taken to a hospital by SFFD Emergency Medical Services. One other adult and four children were evaluated by EMS and “will be okay,” SFFD said.

SFFD described the fire as a first-alarm fire. At 2:38 p.m., SFFD tweeted that the fire had been contained. The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.