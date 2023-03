SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — San Jose police said Thursday morning they’ve taken someone into custody for allegedly possessing explosive material in the 600 block of Potomac Court. Police have not released the identity of the suspect yet but said that that are also investigating possible narcotics activity at the same location.

Police said they will be at the scene for the next couple of days while they collect “a substantive amount of evidence.”

