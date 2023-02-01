NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — There was a shooting on Highway 84 Wednesday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed. The shooting occurred on the highway just west of Thornton Avenue in Contra Costa County, CHP said.

CHP was called about the shooting at 12:57 p.m. Multiple bullets went through the back window of the victim’s car.

The victim’s car was going eastbound on the highway when the shooting occurred. The victim was described by CHP as an adult male who suffered minor injuries.

The victim’s vehicle has no bullet holes — just the shattered back window, CHP said.

CHP has not yet received a description of the suspect vehicle. No lanes are closed and there is currently no threat to the public, CHP said.

Freeway shootings have been a popular topic in the East Bay after 1-year-old Jasper Wu was shot and killed in the crossfire of a shootout on Interstate 880 in Oakland. In May 2022, Gov. Newsom announced that about 200 cameras would be added to state freeways, including in Alameda County and Contra Costa County.