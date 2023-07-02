(KRON) — One person was injured in a shooting in Chinatown on Saturday night, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Officers were called to the area of Grant and Pacific avenues due to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. At the scene, police found a 33-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid and called emergency medical response to the scene. Police learned the victim got into an argument with the suspect and was shot.

Paramedics with the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital. He suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made in this case, and police are still investigating. Anyone with further information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You can choose to remain anonymous.