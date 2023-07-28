(KRON) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Downtown Oakland on Friday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The victim was located in the area of 19th Street and Broadway. OPD said the shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m.

The victim said they did not know where the shooting happened, according to police.

The scene remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3326.

Another shooting happened in Oakland Friday night on the 1200 block of 83rd Ave. One person had a gunshot wound and three had lacerations, possibly from glass.