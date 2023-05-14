OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., officers arrived to the 1900 block of International Boulevard and located a victim who had been shot. They were transported to a local hospital and are currently in stable condition, police said.

According to OPD, preliminary investigations revealed their injuries were “likely self-inflicted”. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 510-238-3426.