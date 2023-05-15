SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was injured in a shooting in San Francisco on Monday evening, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Police said the shooting happened at about 7:23 p.m. on the 1200 block of Eddy Street, which is near Jefferson Square Park.

The male victim in the shooting was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. SFPD has not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting.

The shooting caused the Muni’s 31 line to be re-routed. The station at Eddy Street and Laguna Street was closed as SFPD was at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”

There was another shooting just six blocks away on May 4. A male victim was shot and killed on the 1800 block of Eddy Street at about 7:14 p.m. that day.