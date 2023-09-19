(KRON) — One person was injured in a shooting near a Berkeley bus stop on Tuesday afternoon, the Berkeley Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

BPD responded to the area of Oregon Street and Sacramento Street at 3:34 p.m. for the report of a shooting. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene, but not a victim or a suspect.

At 3:48 p.m., the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office called Berkeley police to say that a gunshot victim arrived at Highland Hospital. The victim had one or two gunshot wounds to their lower body. Their condition is unknown.

Police have not yet made an arrest in connection with the shooting. BPD is still investigating the scene.