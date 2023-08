SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was injured in a stabbing on Market Street on Tuesday night, the San Francisco Police Department said.

SFPD officers responded to the area of 4th and Market Streets at about 7:46 p.m. They found a man with an apparent stab wound. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses helped officers locate a suspect at the scene. The suspect was arrested, and charges are pending, police said.