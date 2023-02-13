PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed after a fire broke out at a Petaluma home early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Petaluma Fire Department. Two residents were able to safely escape.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Saratoga Court at about 4:31 a.m. Firefighters arrived seven minutes after they were called and the fire was knocked down 15 minutes after that, but one victim was unable to get out of the building, according to PFD.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming out of the open front door and a second-story window. After putting out the fire, crews searched the building and found the victim dead.

The Petaluma Building Department “red-tagged” the building, deeming it unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross will help find housing for those who were displaced.

No firefighters were injured. Authorities are working to investigate the cause of the fire.