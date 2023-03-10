OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed early Friday morning when the roof of a Peet’s Coffee distribution center in Oakland collapsed. A woman also suffered minor injuries in the collapse. Structural engineers are currently on the scene trying to assess what caused the collapse. The Peet’s facility was also used by other coffee companies.

The facility was located in the 600 block of 85th Avenue. The building was described as a large distribution center for several coffee companies, according to Michael Hunt of the Oakland Fire Department. Approximately 20 firefighters responded to the incident.

The building has been red tagged so only emergency personnel and inspectors can enter.

The incident occurred at 3:13 a.m. on Friday. A 30-by-30-foot section of roof collapsed and killed the man, according to Hunt. The warehouse is located just south of RingCentral Coliseum.

It’s not known if the person who was killed was a Peet’s employee. Inspectors are working to determine if the roof collapse was weather-related.

More people could have been injured if the roof collapsed an hour later when the work shift changed, according to Hunt. The name of the person who died was not available early Friday.

Bay City News contributed to this report.