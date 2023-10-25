(KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in a San Leandro barbershop on Wednesday afternoon, the San Leandro Police Department said.

SLPD officers responded to Harrison Brothers barbershop at 2240 E. 14th St. just after 1 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

Police found two victims with gunshot wounds. One victim died, and the other suffered only minor injuries. The victim who died was a barber, while the other was a client, KRON4 confirmed.

While no suspect has been arrested, there is no threat to the public, police said. An investigation is underway. Police are still determining whether the attack was targeted.

Another with information is asked to call (510) 577-3235 or the police’s anonymous tip line at (510) 577-3278.