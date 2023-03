PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash outside of Black Diamond High School on Tuesday, the Pittsburg Police Department confirmed.

PPD officers were dispatched to Stoneman Avenue near Meadowbrook Circle and Loveridge Road for a crash. The crash scene was just outside the high school, and officers found the victim dead.

The roadways around the scene of the crash will be closed “for an extensive amount of time” as police investigate.