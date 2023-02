SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead following a collision early Sunday morning on NB Highway 101, CHP confirmed to KRON4.

The crash occurred south of Story Road at around 4:20 a.m. A red pickup truck flipped over, and another car ended up near the center divider.

CHP closed down all northbound lanes for around two hours. All lanes have since reopened, according to CHP.

