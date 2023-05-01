SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is dead as a result of a shooting that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning near 5th and Shipley streets, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers from the SFPD Southern Station responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were undertaken and medics were summoned to the scene. Despite these efforts, the victim succumbed to their injuries and was declared deceased at the scene, police said.

An investigation into the incident is now being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. A preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred on the 900 block of Folsom Street. The victim fled the scene in a vehicle where it came to rest at 5th and Shipley, police said.

No arrests have been made and the police have not released any information about possible suspects. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.