(KRON) — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in East Palo Alto on Friday night, police said. The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Kavanaugh Drive.

The East Palo Alto Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. There is currently no information on the identity of possible suspects.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact EPAPD using one of the following methods:

Send an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org

Send an anonymous text from your cell phone to (650) 409-6792

Leave an anonymous voice mail by calling (650) 409-6792

“East Palo Alto Police are diligently working to gather evidence and identify potential witnesses who may have vital information about the incident,” EPAPD said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.