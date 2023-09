(KRON) — One person was killed in a shooting in Oakland’s Upper Rockridge neighborhood Friday night, the Oakland Police Department said.

Police responded to the 6500 block of Broadway just before 7:45 p.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim had a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3821.