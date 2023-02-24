OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed Friday night in a shooting in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened on the 7200 block of International Boulevard just after 7:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter notification. Upon arrival, they found a victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the victim’s name as their family is being notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821.