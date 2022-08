RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed and at least one other was injured in a shooting in Richmond on Monday afternoon, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Police responded to 4th Street and Macdonald Avenue around 4:00 p.m. for the shooting. One victim was killed and another is believed to be in critical condition, RPD said.

The incident is still ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.