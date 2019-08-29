Bicyclist killed in San Jose hit-and-run crash

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are searching for a suspect they say left the scene after hitting and killing a bicyclist with their car Thursday afternoon in San Jose.

The hit-and-run crash occurred near Story Road and Jackson Avenue just before 4 p.m.

The San Jose intersection is expected to be closed until 7 p.m. while officers are on scene.

After the crash, the suspect fled on foot, police said.

The suspect was driving a gold Chevy Suburban, according to police.

Jose Munoz runs a restaurant across the street from the crash side.

For hours he was unable to get back into his business because it was cordoned off by investigators.

Munoz said he didn’t see what happened but did say the intersection can be dangerous.

Police say a blue pickup truck was also struck by the Suburban.

That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Thursday’s crash is the 31st fatal collision this year in San Jose.

This is developing, check back for updates.