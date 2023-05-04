SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A male victim was shot and killed in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood Thursday night, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed.

SFPD officers responded to the 1800 block of Eddy Street at about 7:14 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The officers arrived at the scene, located the gunshot victim and rendered aid.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

SFPD’s investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.