One killed, one hospitalized in early morning Santa Cruz crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a vehicle crash in Santa Cruz.
Officers with the Santa Cruz Police Department responded Saturday at 1:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Center Street and Pacific Avenue.
Responding officers located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.
Police said there were two people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The passenger of the vehicle, identified as a man in his mid-20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators are looking into whether speed and/or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.
