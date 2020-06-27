One killed, one hospitalized in early morning Santa Cruz crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a vehicle crash in Santa Cruz.

Officers with the Santa Cruz Police Department responded Saturday at 1:01 a.m. to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Center Street and Pacific Avenue.

Responding officers located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

Police said there were two people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as a man in his mid-20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are looking into whether speed and/or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

