(KRON) — Two people were shot in Hayward on Thursday afternoon, the Hayward Police Department said. One victim was killed and the other is in critical but stable condition.

Officers responded to the 100 Block of Cassia Drive at about 2 p.m. after HPD received 911 calls about gunshots. Upon arrival, the officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.

A 30-year-old woman from Hayward was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. A second victim, a 28-year-old man from Oakland, is considered to be in critical but stable condition.

Officers also served a related search warrant at an address on South Eldorado Street in San Mateo.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shootings. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (510) 293-7176.