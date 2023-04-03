(KRON) — One person was killed and another left with major injuries Sunday in a traffic accident in Walnut Creek, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred shortly before 5:42 a.m. Sunday morning when the CHP Contra Costa responded to a two-vehicle crash on Treat Boulevard at Alderwood Road.

The CHP’s preliminary investigation indicated that a Nissan van with one occupant was stopped facing westbound on Alderwood at Treat. The Nissan’s driver got out of the van and stood behind it, police said.

KRON On is streaming live news now

At the same time, a Honda Accord traveling west on Treat was approaching the stopped van. The Honda’s driver lost control of the car and simultaneously struck the van and the driver standing behind it. The van’s driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and the Honda’s driver was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.