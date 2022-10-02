OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in an East Oakland shooting early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. According to OPD, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult victim with gunshot wounds. OPD said officers provided medical aid but the victim died at the scene.

There was another deadly shooting in West Oakland Saturday night, leaving two people dead and two others injured. The Berkeley Unified School District confirmed that two Berkeley High School students were killed.

The victim in the 85th Avenue homicide has not been identified as police wait to contact the family. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3821.