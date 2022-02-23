One killed, two injured in Pittsburg shooting

PITTSBURG (KRON) – Investigators believe the shooting happened just as family members were mourning the death of another family member. One person died and two others were shot.

It happened before 8pm last night.

Officers blocked off the 100 block of West Leland Road where the shooting happened.

Police say when they got there they found two men at a home who had been shot.

Officers helped the victims until paramedics arrived, but one of them died at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the other man to the hospital, and he is in critical condition.

Officers later found out a third man arrived at a local hospital in Pittsburg who also had been shot.

Police spent the night combing through the evidence in and around the house.

Investigators believe there was a family gathering at the home.

They were there to mourn the death of an elderly family member.

They say several men started arguing before shots were fired.

Officers did arrest one man at the house where this all took place – but now the family has to deal with another death after last night’s shooting.