(KRON) — A man was stabbed multiple times near the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco on Monday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Just before 10 p.m., officers with SFPD’s Central Station were called to the 200 block of Broadway Street after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. Officers found one man at the scene with apparent stab wounds.

The officers aided the victim until emergency medical responders arrived at the scene and transported him to a local hospital. The suspect in the stabbing is also a man and he was detained at the scene. Charges have not yet been filed.

Anyone with more information about the stabbing is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 to message with SFPD and remain anonymous.