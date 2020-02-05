SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One of San Francisco’s iconic Painted Ladies is now off the market.
The home located at 714 Steiner St. in the Alamo Square neighborhood was originally listed for $2,750,000 but was sold over the asking price for a cool $3.5 million.
The Victorian-style home was built in the 1890s and spans 2,588-square-feet of real estate.
It boasts three stories, a two-car garage, three bedrooms, and two-and-a-half bathrooms.
It was listed in January.
Latest Stories:
- 5 San Jose hospital workers in self-isolation due to coronavirus fears
- One of San Francisco’s famed Painted Lady homes just sold for $3.5M
- Car chase ends in crash at Kansas City Chiefs victory parade
- Wendy’s to roll out breakfast menu nationwide in March
- Principal who suggested Kobe Bryant deserved to die apologizes