One of San Francisco’s famed Painted Lady homes just sold for $3.5M

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One of San Francisco’s iconic Painted Ladies is now off the market.

The home located at 714 Steiner St. in the Alamo Square neighborhood was originally listed for $2,750,000 but was sold over the asking price for a cool $3.5 million.

The Victorian-style home was built in the 1890s and spans 2,588-square-feet of real estate.

It boasts three stories, a two-car garage, three bedrooms, and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

It was listed in January.

