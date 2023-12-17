(KRON) – A suspect has been taken into custody for the homicide of a 29-year-old in Antioch, the Antioch Police Department announced Sunday.

Antioch Police Dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting near the railroad tracks in the 700 block of W. 1st Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Upon officers’ arrival, officers located a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they rendered aid to the victim. Once the paramedics were on the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

According to the police investigation, witnesses provided the suspect’s information, including the suspect’s vehicle. The Brentwood Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1200 block of Dainty Avenue.

Antioch PD teamed up with Brentwood police patrol officers and Brentwood police SWAT team to apprehend the 40-year-old suspect.

Antioch PD is withholding the victim’s name until proper family notification has been made.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Duffy at (925)-779-6884 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441.