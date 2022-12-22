FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — A juvenile was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle Sunday in Fremont and leaving a person in critical condition from a crash while fleeing, police said. The carjacking occurred at a store on Stevenson Boulevard near Blacow Road at 5:08 p.m. Multiple suspects confronted a female victim in the parking lot and fled in her vehicle.

After finding the vehicle 45 minutes later, police said officers pursued the suspects south on Interstate Highway 680, where the suspects crashed into another vehicle. A passenger in the other vehicle was ejected and suffered major injuries. They were taken to a trauma center and listed in critical condition on Wednesday, according to police.

The carjacking victim was unable to identify any of the suspects. The driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested on suspicion of fleeing a pursuing police officer, causing great bodily injury to a person, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Two juveniles were released from custody with no criminal charges.

