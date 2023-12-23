(KRON) – One person is dead after a shooting in Antioch on Friday.

Antioch police were dispatched to the 800 block of Sunset Drive due to reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Upon arrival, Antioch officers located a 26-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, officers and paramedics began rendering first aid. However, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Patrol officers located a suspect nearby and detained him without incident, police said.

The victim’s name is being withheld until proper family notification has been made.

According to police, this incident appears to be an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gragg at (925)-779-6889 or the Antioch Police Department’s non-emergency line at (925)-778-2441.