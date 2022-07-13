A deadly boat fire in Berkeley happened around 12:38 a.m. on July 13 (Berkeley Police Department).

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a boat caught on fire in Berkeley around 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, police announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened in the water near Marina Boulevard and Virginia Street where first responders pulled a male subject out of the water.

The victim then received CPR and was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries. Police did not identify the victim.

Marina Boulevard and Virginia Street is near the DoubleTree Hotel located at 200 Marina Blvd, according to police. The fire happened approximately half a mile west of Highway 580.

A photo posted by police showed the boat covered in flames. The Cal Fire Office of the State Fire Marshal Arson and the Alameda County Coroner’s Office will help Berkeley police in the investigation.