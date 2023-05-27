(KRON) — One person died in a shooting in Emeryville on Friday night, according to the Emeryville Police Department.

Around 11:38 p.m., an officer near 41st and San Pablo heard several gunshots and headed towards the sound. The officer found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers attempted to aid the victim as Alameda County Fire and Falck emergency medical services responded to the scene. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

EPD is working with the Alameda County Sheriff Coroner’s Office for identification of the victim. Police did not confirm if any arrests were made in the shooting. Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact EPD’s Criminal Investigations Section at 510-596-3700.