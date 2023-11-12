(KRON) – One person has died in Vallejo after a shooting on Saturday night.

Vallejo police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of Alabama Street on Nov. 11 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The officers provided medical aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Vallejo Police Department Detective Division has taken over the investigation.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.