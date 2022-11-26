SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person died after being shot in the Tenderloin on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed.

Around 10:21 a.m., SFPD officers with the Tenderloin Station saw a shooting in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. Officers provided medical aid to the man who was shot and called emergency medical personnel to the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses helped police locate a possible suspect in the area of the shooting. The suspect was detained on the 300 block of Turk Street after physically resisting officers.

Investigators with SFPD’s Homicide Detail have taken over the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and send a text message to SFPD. You may choose to stay anonymous.