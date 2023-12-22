(KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a victim on Wednesday.

VPD received a call regarding gunshots heard near Broadway Street and Sereno Drive on Dec. 20 at approximately 9:57 p.m.

Vallejo patrol officers responded to the hospital and were informed by the medical staff that the male victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries.

Officers confirmed that the shooting took place on the 700 block of Sereno Drive based on evidence discovered at the scene, police said.

The motive of this shooting is currently under investigation by the Vallejo Police Department Detective Division.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Wesley Pittman at (707) 334-1274 or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533.