(KRON) – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting that occurred in San Francisco on Saturday.

San Francisco police officers responded to the 400 block of Turk Street on a report of shots fired around 4:18 a.m. on Nov. 25.

According to police, dispatch officers were alerted that two subjects were reportedly shooting at one another.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both suspects were transported to a local hospital.

One of the suspects was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other suspect suffered non-threatening injuries.

The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail has taken over this active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415)-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.