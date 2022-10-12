OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on the 600 block of 11th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence that there was a shooting but could not find a victim. A short time later, Oakland police were notified that a victim who sustained injuries from a gunshot wound(s) arrived at a local hospital.

Police said the victim was from the shooting Wednesday morning. Medical staff tried life-saving measures, but the victim died of their injuries.

Police did not release any information about the identity of the victim. Their identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.

The 600 block of 11th Street is right outside Lafayette Square in Oakland. It is approximately an eight-minute walk from the 12th Street Oakland BART Station.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The shooting happened just over a week after Oakland recorded its 100th homicide of the year. Over the weekend, Oakland leaders addressed the recent violence in the city.