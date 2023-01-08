REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died while in custody of law enforcement on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:17 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Sheriff’s correctional staff at Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City noticed that an incarcerated person was “experiencing a medical emergency” in the Intake and Booking section of the jail. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and took the incarcerated person to a local hospital by ambulance.

KRON ON is streaming now

At 6:30 p.m., the medical staff at the hospital pronounced the person dead. Sheriff’s Detectives and San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Inspectors both responded to the scene.

The DA’s Office will lead an investigation into the death and conduct an independent review of the incident, according to SMC Sheriff’s Office. The identity of the person who died will be released by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office after their family has been notified.